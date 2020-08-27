 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida sees fewer jobless claims, COVID-19 cases

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Josh Appel

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s jobless claims dropped by more than a third last week from the previous week as fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues. 

On Thursday, the state also reported 139 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing Florida’s overall total above 11,000. 

Florida has seen rates of new cases averaging below 3,500 a day in recent days down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July. 

The positivity rate in testing has been just under 10% the past couple of days. 

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 45,723 Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week, a drop from 72,774 new claims filed the previous week.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP