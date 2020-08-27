Florida sees fewer jobless claims, COVID-19 cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida’s jobless claims dropped by more than a third last week from the previous week as fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

On Thursday, the state also reported 139 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing Florida’s overall total above 11,000.

Florida has seen rates of new cases averaging below 3,500 a day in recent days down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July.

The positivity rate in testing has been just under 10% the past couple of days.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 45,723 Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week, a drop from 72,774 new claims filed the previous week.