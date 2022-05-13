Florida Secretary Of State Laurel Lee To Resign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office made the announcement Thursday.
In a resignation letter, Lee said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019.
Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she’s considering a run for Congress. DeSantis’ office said it would soon have an announcement on Lee’s replacement.
Prior to becoming secretary of state, Lee was a judge in Hillsborough County, a former federal prosecutor and federal public defender.
