Florida Secretary Of State Laurel Lee To Resign

by AP (Associated Press)

Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. (via Laurel Lee Twitter)


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office made the announcement Thursday.

In a resignation letter, Lee said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019.

Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she’s considering a run for Congress. DeSantis’ office said it would soon have an announcement on Lee’s replacement.

Prior to becoming secretary of state, Lee was a judge in Hillsborough County, a former federal prosecutor and federal public defender.


