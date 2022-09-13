Florida scientists will study how homeowners affect the water quality of stormwater ponds

Florida researchers are tasked with identifying the benefits of stormwater ponds, and how homeowners are interacting with them.

More than 70,000 of these waterbodies exist across Florida. They capture stormwater runoff, which brings in a lot of street debris and pollution. Plus, they prevent flooding and erosion.

They’re engineered to overflow into a chain of consecutive ponds, theoretically cleaning the water more and more before ending up in a preserve or the Gulf of Mexico.

But residents have a complicated relationship with stormwater ponds. Some purchase what are labeled as “waterfront properties” and have the misguided expectation of seeing perfectly manicured green lawns surrounding a body of water clear enough to view the sky in it. However, those qualities are actually a sign that the ponds are being mistreated.

Michelle Atkinson, an extension agent in Manatee County for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, said homeowners want these ponds to look clean by removing necessary plants, which is actually having the opposite effect and forming algae. There should be plants surrounding the ponds to protect their structure, and plants in the water to help intake some of the nutrients.

“Homeowners are now impacting the management and the care of the stormwater ponds. They originally were built with planted areas, and … folks just sometimes don’t understand the plants and feel like that they’re weeds, and they want them removed,” Atkinson said.

“We’re getting smaller and smaller lot lines. There used to be a pond up next to a preserve area. Now there’s homes entirely around the edge of the pond. So, there’s more things impacting these ponds.”