Florida school safety conference in Orlando begins ahead of new term

Teachers and administrators are attending a School Safety Conference in Orlando this week which is presented by the Florida Association of School Resource Officers. 

The weeklong conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort is designed to equip leaders with strategies to address school shootings and other safety concerns.

More than 1,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

The event is taking place as the trial for the Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz begins in South Florida.

He has confessed to killing 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school on Valentine’s Day in 2018.


