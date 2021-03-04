 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida school resource officer fired for using racial slur

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Delvin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Black resource officer at a Florida high school was fired after his body-worn camera captured him using a racial slur multiple times.

A disposition letter released by the Tampa Police Department said Officer Delvin White was fired Tuesday.

The letter says the officer violated policies that prohibit discriminatory conduct.

He’d been with the department for eight years.

White was a resource officer at Middleton High School in Tampa. Police say he used the N-word while on the phone and directly to a person he was arresting on Nov. 30. White told investigators he didn’t mean for the term to be derogatory.


