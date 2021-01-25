Florida Saw Its Second Warmest Year In 2020, Nearly Warmest For The World

2020 was one of the two warmest on record across the globe, and one of the warmest in Florida.

According to data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2020 was tied or close to tying with 2016 for the world’s warmest year.

And the 10 warmest years have all occurred in just the past couple of decades.

It will continue to get warmer, said Sean Sublette, a meteorologist with Climate Central, a nonprofit science and news organization.

“We don’t think… every subsequent year is going to be warmer than the previous, but they’re almost certainly all going to be in the top 10, sometimes top five, for the foreseeable future. The atmosphere is… still coming into equilibrium with the CO 2 that we continue to pump into the atmosphere.”

Last year was also the fifth warmest year for the United States.

And in Florida, 2020 tied with 2019 for second warmest year on record with a statewide average temperature of 73.2 degrees. The year holding that record is 2015 with an average temperature of 73.4 degrees.