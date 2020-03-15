Florida Roundup: Answering Questions About The Coronavirus In Florida

Florida’s COVID-19, Coronavirus, cases are growing, and Floridians are receiving guidance from state public health officials that is sometimes confusing.

More Floridians have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as cases have shown-up across the state. Disney World and Universal theme parks will be closing. Local officials are closing-down big events. There is a lack of tests for the disease, and sometimes vague and confusing information from the state’s Department of Health.

Mary Mayhew, Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Glenn Witshire, Acting Director of Port Everglades, the cruise ship and cargo port in Fort Lauderdale

Julio Ochoa, Health News Florida Editor for WUSF

Dr. Joseph Sirven, Neurologist, Mayo Clinic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE Reporter

