Florida Roundup: Answering Questions About The Coronavirus In Florida
Florida’s COVID-19, Coronavirus, cases are growing, and Floridians are receiving guidance from state public health officials that is sometimes confusing.
More Floridians have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as cases have shown-up across the state. Disney World and Universal theme parks will be closing. Local officials are closing-down big events. There is a lack of tests for the disease, and sometimes vague and confusing information from the state’s Department of Health.
- Mary Mayhew, Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration
- Glenn Witshire, Acting Director of Port Everglades, the cruise ship and cargo port in Fort Lauderdale
- Julio Ochoa, Health News Florida Editor for WUSF
- Dr. Joseph Sirven, Neurologist, Mayo Clinic
- Danielle Prieur, WMFE Reporter
Amanda Brannon can be reached at newsteam@wjct.org, 904-358-6317.
To listen to the full episode, click on the link.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity