 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


4/5/19: Prescription Drug Costs

by (WMFE)
Pills

VICTOR / FLICKR

On this week’s Florida Roundup, we took a closer look at the rising costs of prescription drugs in the Sunshine State – and what state leaders are trying to do about it.

We were joined by Alison Kodjak, Health Policy Correspondent, NPR; and Julio Ochoa, Editor, Health News Florida.

Photo used under Creative Commons.


