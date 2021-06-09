Florida reverses itself, will allow rainbow bridge lighting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has reversed itself and now says a downtown Jacksonville bridge can be decorated in rainbow lights to celebrate gay rights.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that she didn’t know why the state had ordered the Acosta Bridge returned to its normal blue lighting Tuesday night, but said the rainbow lights will be back Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority had planned to light the Acosta throughout the week in rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month, which commemorates the struggle for gay rights.

The state has allowed numerous celebratory lighting displays on the bridge to honor patriotic holidays, celebrate the Jacksonville Jaguars football team and raise disease awareness.