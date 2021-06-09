 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida reverses itself, will allow rainbow bridge lighting

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Steven Johnson


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has reversed itself and now says a downtown Jacksonville bridge can be decorated in rainbow lights to celebrate gay rights.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that she didn’t know why the state had ordered the Acosta Bridge returned to its normal blue lighting Tuesday night, but said the rainbow lights will be back Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority had planned to light the Acosta throughout the week in rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month, which commemorates the struggle for gay rights.

The state has allowed numerous celebratory lighting displays on the bridge to honor patriotic holidays, celebrate the Jacksonville Jaguars football team and raise disease awareness.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP