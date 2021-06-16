 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Launches New Website for Jobseekers, Employers in the Hospitality Industry

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jonathan Macedo


The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association has launched a website to help laid off and furloughed hospitality workers find jobs in Central Florida. 

The website is free to use for jobseekers. 

The association’s Director of Research and Marketing Support Susan McKinley says there are currently about 600 employers looking to fill positions through the service.

“The jobs are entry level to managerial and it’s just, I think it’s going to be really, we’re hoping it’s going to be really helpful.”

McKinley says the website aims to help jobseekers and local small businesses find a good match during what she calls a workforce shortage in the industry.

“People are coming back to work, but our industry is still down thousands of jobs. Right now, it’s almost like let’s make a deal. If you’re a jobseeker, there’s a job out there for you.”

Employers either need to be association members or pay a 50 dollar fee to post on the job board.

Click the link, to visit the website.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP