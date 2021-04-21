 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Republicans barrel ahead with rewriting voting rules

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Element5 Digital

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are continuing their push to tighten rules on voting by mail, while Democrats and the county officials responsible for running elections appear powerless to stop them.

A final Senate committee on Tuesday endorsed a measure that Republicans argue will make voting more secure by enacting new ID requirements, restricting who can return completed ballots and placing new rules on ballot drop boxes.

A similar House bill cleared its final committee on Monday, and both measures now head to their respective chambers for floor votes.

Democrats say the changes will make it harder to cast ballots and cause many legitimate ballots to be rejected.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP