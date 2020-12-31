 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Reports Its First Case of UK COVID-19 Variant

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC @cdc

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida Department of Health reported the case shortly before the new year.

The state’s first case of the UK COVID-19 variant was identified in Martin County in a male in his 20s on Thursday. The person has no known history of travel.

In a statement, the department says it’s working with the CDC to investigate the case.

“We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation,” the statement read.

The DOH says experts anticipate this new strain of the coronavirus will not pose a threat to the effectiveness of current coronavirus vaccines.

The CDC says multiple COVID-19 variants have been identified around the world including in the UK, South Africa and Nigeria.

Although the UK strain spreads more quickly, there is no evidence that suggests it’s deadlier.

Learn more about the new UK COVID-19 strain here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP