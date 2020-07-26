 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Reports 21,487 New Cases And 201 Deaths Over The Weekend

by (WMFE)

Screenshot of Orange County's case numbers (07/26/20). Photo: Florida Department of Health

Florida reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,149 new positive cases on Saturday and 9,338 new cases Sunday.

There were 201 deaths over the weekend — 124 reported Saturday and 77 on Sunday — bringing the overall death rate to 5,854.

The state’s percent positive rate dropped slightly to 14 percent.

Orange County continues to lead central Florida in cases at 26,615 in total. South Florida counties Dade, Broward and Palm Beach continue to record the most cases in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, Florida identified 423,855 thousand positive cases statewide.

County numbers (new cases reported Sunday, deaths cumulative):

Orange: 422 new cases. 173 total deaths.

Osceola: 207 new cases. 51 total deaths.

Seminole: 75 new cases. 66 total deaths.

Volusia: 107 new cases. 99 total deaths.

Brevard: 67 new cases. 64 total deaths.

Marion: 205 new cases. 49 total deaths.

Sumter: 22 new cases. 25 total deaths.

 


