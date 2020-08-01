Florida reports 179 new coronavirus deaths, 9600+ cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida health authorities reported 179 new deaths Saturday from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to more than 7,000 since the pandemic began.

The latest numbers came Saturday as Hurricane Isaias threatened Florida’s eastern coast, but no evacuations were immediately announced.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest prediction had the storm scraping past Florida but not making landfall.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have been declining for the past week and a half, with fewer than 8,000 being treated for the coronavirus on Saturday, down from highs of more than 9,500 in the middle of last week.