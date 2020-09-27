Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,795 new cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting 107 new resident coronavirus deaths days after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he’s lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity.

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing its total to just under 699,000 people infected by the virus.

Overall, 14,190 people have died in Florida during the pandemic, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, or 26 fewer than the day before.