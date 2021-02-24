 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Florida records 129 new Covid-19 deaths; church holds bilingual vaccination event – your Wednesday coronavirus update

by (WMFE)
One hundred and twenty-nine new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Florida today. 

And 30,340 Florida residents have died with the coronavirus.

Florida added 7,128 cases but the seven-day average number of new cases continues to decline, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR.

About 4,000 are hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state reports that 2.8 million people have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. And 1.5 million have received both.

Florida has focused on vaccinating its seniors, and 46% of them have received at least one dose. 

In Central Florida, Lake County leads the pack with 53% of seniors getting a shot.

Orlando church holds bilingual drive-thru vaccination event

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

A drive thru clinic at Alianza Church in Orlando vaccinated some 500 people against COVID-19 today.  Read more. 


