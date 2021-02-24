Florida records 129 new Covid-19 deaths; church holds bilingual vaccination event – your Wednesday coronavirus update
One hundred and twenty-nine new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Florida today.
And 30,340 Florida residents have died with the coronavirus.
Florida added 7,128 cases but the seven-day average number of new cases continues to decline, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR.
About 4,000 are hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the state reports that 2.8 million people have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. And 1.5 million have received both.
Florida has focused on vaccinating its seniors, and 46% of them have received at least one dose.
In Central Florida, Lake County leads the pack with 53% of seniors getting a shot.
Orlando church holds bilingual drive-thru vaccination event
By Danielle Prieur, WMFE
A drive thru clinic at Alianza Church in Orlando vaccinated some 500 people against COVID-19 today. Read more.
