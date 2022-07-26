 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida ranks second in solar jobs, new report says

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green


Florida’s number of solar jobs ranked second behind California in a new report. 

Florida was a distant second behind California with 12,000 solar jobs, compared with California’s 76,000. Massachusetts was third, New York fourth and Texas fifth. 

Larry Sherwood is with the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, which produced the report. He says most jobs in Florida were in utility-scale installation, which requires less labor. 

“Other states that have a much higher amount of residential solar installations would see a much higher number of jobs.” 

Solar jobs in Florida jumped 5% last year and 79% since 2015. Nationwide, the number of jobs has more than doubled during the past decade. 


