Florida ranks second in solar jobs, new report says

Florida’s number of solar jobs ranked second behind California in a new report.

Florida was a distant second behind California with 12,000 solar jobs, compared with California’s 76,000. Massachusetts was third, New York fourth and Texas fifth.

Larry Sherwood is with the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, which produced the report. He says most jobs in Florida were in utility-scale installation, which requires less labor.

“Other states that have a much higher amount of residential solar installations would see a much higher number of jobs.”

Solar jobs in Florida jumped 5% last year and 79% since 2015. Nationwide, the number of jobs has more than doubled during the past decade.