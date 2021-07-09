 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Python Challenge Kicks Off Today

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Pythons can have 30 to 60 hatchlings at a time. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons


Starting Friday, people will be scouring the Florida wilderness for pythons. It’s all part of the state’s Python Challenge.

Burmese Pythons are an invasive species that gobble up the state’s native wildlife.

They can also lay up to 100 eggs at one time. The Florida Python Challenge was created to help get rid of the snake.

Last year, participants removed 80 Burmese Pythons from the Everglades.

Those interested must take and pass an online quiz before registering to compete.

Prizes will be awarded for the most pythons caught and the longest python caught.


