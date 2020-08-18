Mina Wins Takes Lead In Orange County Sheriff’s Race; Mercado Poised to Oust Singh For Property Appraiser

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



7:30 p.m. update: Mina secures lead in sheriff’s race

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

With 95% of precincts reporting, incumbent John Mina appears set to win the Democratic primary for Orange County Sheriff. Mina has secured more than 59% of the vote, Mina holding off 4 other primary challengers.

Previously, Mina served as Orlando Police Chief before running for Sheriff, replacing now County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Mina faces two write-in candidates in the November general election.

Mercado leads Singh for property appraiser

Former state legislator Amy Mercado appears poised to oust incumbent Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh in the Democratic primary.

Singh’s office was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for alleged misconduct, but prosecutors said in July there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges.

Mercado served two terms in the Florida House, and is the Director of Operations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Mango Board.

She’ll face two write-in candidates in the November general election.

Polls close in Primary

Polls have closed in Central Florida in a primary election overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests that swept the country after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police have put the spotlight on law enforcement, with renewed interest in races for sheriff and state attorney.

In Orange County, sheriff John Mina faces six opponents in the Democratic primary. And the race to replace outgoing Orange and Osceola County state attorney Aramis Ayala features five candidates including assistant state attorney Deborah Barra and former chief judge Belvin Perry.

In congressional races in Districts 7, 9 and 10, Republicans are vying for a chance to take on the Democratic incumbents.

With the return to school during the pandemic top of mind for many voters, there’s also keen interest in school board races across Central Florida.

And there are also closely contested county races. In Seminole County, former professional Wrestler and Longwood Mayor Matt Morgan is taking on long serving commissioner Bob Dallari in the Republican primary.

