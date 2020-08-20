Florida Primary Election Analysis

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Photo: via Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office

Florida’s primary was marked by high turnout- especially in Democratic races, a high proportion of mail in votes, and in Central Florida, a wave of women winning election. 

Amy Mercado won in the race for Orange County property appraiser, ousting Rick Singh, and Monique Worrell defeated a field that included former chief judge Belvin Perry in the race for state attorney in Orange and Osceola County. 

Reporter Scott Powers with floridapolitics.com joins Intersection to discuss what the election results reveal about the campaigns that resonated for voters in some of the high profile races- and what it might mean for November. 


