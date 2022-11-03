 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Storms


Florida possibly getting much windier and wetter next week

by Jeff George (FPREN)


A large non-tropical area of low pressure will likely develop in the southwestern Atlantic this weekend and track toward Florida or the southeast U.S. It is expected to be very broad and disorganized at first, but if certain conditions are present, organization into a sub-tropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week.

 

Although substantial development is not expected at this time, this slow-moving feature could bring very windy and rainy weather to Florida Monday through late next week. Strong winds may lead to an increased risk for rip currents and beach erosion, while several inches of rain could cause local and coastal flooding.

There is still some uncertainty with the track and intensity of this system since it’s in the very early stages of evolution. And there is also no need to panic, but please prepare for possibly much windier and wetter weather next week.

Copyright 2022 Storm Center. To see more, visit Storm Center.

