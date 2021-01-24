 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida police officer fired over Capitol riot posts

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matt Popovich

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Florida has been fired for making social media posts supporting the Capitol riot and posting other comments considered insensitive. The Kissimmee Police Department fired Andrew Johnson last week. Johnson’s Facebook posts, on topics like the Black Lives Matter protests, the Capitol insurrection and the presidential election, were sent to the Kissimmee Police Department by a concerned citizen. Johnson was on probationary employment since he had only been hired as a patrol officer last March. Kissimmee, a diverse community that is more than two-thirds Latino, is located just south of Orlando.


