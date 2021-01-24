Florida police officer fired over Capitol riot posts

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Florida has been fired for making social media posts supporting the Capitol riot and posting other comments considered insensitive. The Kissimmee Police Department fired Andrew Johnson last week. Johnson’s Facebook posts, on topics like the Black Lives Matter protests, the Capitol insurrection and the presidential election, were sent to the Kissimmee Police Department by a concerned citizen. Johnson was on probationary employment since he had only been hired as a patrol officer last March. Kissimmee, a diverse community that is more than two-thirds Latino, is located just south of Orlando.