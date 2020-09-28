 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida police break up big college parties as virus spreads

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Marcel Straub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As coronavirus cases spike among Florida State University students, local police say they broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment complex that involved about 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 attendees.

Tallahassee police reported Sunday that it was one of a dozen large gatherings they broke up over the weekend. Police said the vehicles at the student apartment complex were blocking travel lanes.

A Leon County sheriff’s helicopter was used to help disburse the crowd. Florida State University reported that more than 1,400 students had tested positive for COVID-19 through Sept. 18.

The university updates its coronavirus numbers weekly.


