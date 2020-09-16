 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida pays citrus company $28.5M for conservation land

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Vesela Vaclavikova

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida citrus company has sold another piece of land to the state for preservation.

Fort Myers-based Alico Inc. announced Friday that the state’s Florida Forever land conservation program purchased 10,702 acres of its land in Hendry County for $28.5 million.

The News-Press reports that this is the second time the state has purchased land from Alico in an area known as the Devil’s Garden.

In 2019, the state purchased 5,534 acres for more than $14.7 million. The two purchases represent more than 16,000 acres of conservation land that is prime habitat for endangered Florida panthers.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP