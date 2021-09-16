Florida paddleboarder fends off attacking alligator with oar

Photo: Shelby Collins
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida paddleboarder used an oar to push away a large alligator that swam directly toward her in a frightful, up-close encounter captured in startling videos and photographs.
The gator came within inches of 60-year-old Vicki Baker last week. She says the reptile was almost as long as her 10-foot paddleboard.
It hissed loudly at her, opening its mouth to reveal large teeth. She yelled for it to get away. Silver Springs State Park employees used a speaker to advise her to back away from the gator.
More than 1 million people have seen photos and videos of the encounter, so far.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity