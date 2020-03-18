The Latest On Coronavirus: Wednesday, March 18th

Tell Us Your Stories

Update 9:35 a.m.

Florida deploys 3 field hospitals, requests medical supplies

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials in Florida are deploying three field hospitals across the state to help combat the new coronavirus.

Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said Tuesday night via email that one field hospital is currently staged in Orlando, and the others are being sent to Broward County and Ocala.

This comes as the number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to 216 cases with six deaths reported in Florida.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to shut down for 30 days and public schools were closed through April 15.

Update 9:00 a.m.

Workers in Orlando’s arts and entertainment industry face an uncertain future

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

As Congress debates a coronavirus relief package that would send cash to citizens, the nationwide shutdown is impacting residents’ livelihoods.

Alina Alcántara is an actor who works at Disney. She’s not working because of COVID-19 – but said she is lucky that Disney will pay its workers while the parks are closed. She knows people who aren’t as fortunate.

“I have friends of mine that lost pretty much all of their sources of income in a matter of 24 to 48 hours. Between parks closing, shows and theaters closing, special events, corporate events, conventions,” said Alcántara.

She’s worried that the pandemic will continue.

“And the idea that we’re gonna be sitting around at a minimum three to four months with nothing coming in – that’s kinda scary.”

Alcántara said she’s also worried her elderly parents could get sick.

Update 8:20 a.m.

3 more Biden victories increase pressure on Sanders to quit

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race.

And that is increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race. The former vice president’s third big night in as many weeks came Tuesday amid tremendous uncertainty as the Democratic contest collides with efforts to slow the spread of a virus that has shut down large swaths of American life.

Biden’s quest for his party’s nomination now seems well within reach. Biden’s trio of wins doubled his delegate haul over Sanders, giving him a nearly insurmountable lead.

Joe Biden wins as coronavirus looms over primary

Amy Green, WMFE

The victory comes in an extraordinary election, as COVID-19 has brought the country to a virtual standstill.

Across Florida schools, bars and nightclubs closed. State leaders advised restrictions on restaurants and beaches, and businesses ordered employees to work from home.

But voters trickled into voting places, preserving a fundamental concept of democracy — voting.

“We’ve seen people who if they didn’t vote, early vote, they have made an effort to get to the polls in numbers that are really amazing, given the circumstances,” said former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, speaking on behalf of the Biden campaign. “We’re in uncharted territory.”

Florida is considered a crucial swing state in the general election.

Coronavirus not the only factor impacting turnout in Tuesday’s primary

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The coronavirus pandemic was on the minds of many voters who cast their ballots in person in the presidential preference primary. Orange County supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said turnout was down by nearly half compared to four years ago.

“In 2016 Orange County had a 42 per cent turn out and tonight, we’re just basically at 26 per cent voter turnout,” said Cowles.

He said in 2016 the Republicans had an energetic presidential primary ballot that included Donald Trump along with Floridians Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio. This year, the long Democratic ballot had become a two person race by the time of Florida’s primary.

Cowles said coronavirus may have been a factor in keeping people away from the polls.

“We already knew that all the Central Florida Counties were going to be closed for Spring Break, so people had already made plans to go off, or grandparents backed out from being poll workers because they have to watch the grandkids while the parents work,” he said.

“So we already knew we had all of that related to Spring Break. And then you throw in the virus.”

Cowles said dealing with a pandemic while running an election is a first for him.

NASA Chief Orders Telework For All Non-Essential Staff Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

NASA is requiring mandatory teleworking for its civil servants and contracts amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus — the order includes workers at Kennedy Space Center.

Agency administrator Jim Bridenstine is elevating all NASA facilities to a so “Stage 3 Response Framework” requiring teleworking for any non-essential staff. He said only mission-essential personnel will be given access to NASA facilities.

Bridenstine said only a limited number of employees tested positive for COVID-19, and the move is a precautionary measure.

