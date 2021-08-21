 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay cuts

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kobby Mendez


MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don’t immediately do away with strict mask mandates.

The order comes as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates.

School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received an order Friday from the State Board of Education giving them 48 hours to walk back on their decisions to require masks for all students, only exempting kids who have a doctor’s note.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the state’s health and education departments to come up with rules so that parents can choose.


