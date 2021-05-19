 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Benoit Dare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact.

The Senate approved it on Tuesday. DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month. It is not a done deal yet, however; it still needs the approval of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

In addition to sports betting, the tribe would be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos. The state would receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.


