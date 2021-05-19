Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact.

The Senate approved it on Tuesday. DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month. It is not a done deal yet, however; it still needs the approval of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

In addition to sports betting, the tribe would be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos. The state would receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.