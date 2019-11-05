 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Officials Unveil Website to Monitor Water Quality

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

The dashboard will track the cleanliness of water sources throughout the state. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida officials are rolling out a new online dashboard that allows the public to get a snapshot of water quality in the state’s major lakes and waterways.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new website, protectingfloridatogether.gov , during a visit to an aquatic park in South Florida on Tuesday.

The website provides information on blue-green algae blooms and red tide, as well as providing information on key environmental projects.

The portal currently provides water quality status for three of south Florida’s major bodies, including Lake Okeechobee. But state officials say they are working to expand the tool across the state.

Since taking office in January, DeSantis has been attempting to burnish his environmental credentials and has pushed for more funding to restore the Everglades and improve water quality.


