 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

by The Associated Press (AP)

Image: Florida Department of Health

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The state reported 1,882 new confirmed cases on Sunday and 10 new deaths caused by the virus.

Overall, 14,200 people have died from the disease in Florida, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,101 people hospitalized with the virus, or eight fewer than the day before.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP