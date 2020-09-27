Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida now has more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The state reported 1,882 new confirmed cases on Sunday and 10 new deaths caused by the virus.

Overall, 14,200 people have died from the disease in Florida, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,101 people hospitalized with the virus, or eight fewer than the day before.