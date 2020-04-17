Florida Needs Plan For Moving Forward Safely, Says DeSantis; Pandemic Impacts Brevard Zoo; Just Four Percent Of Jobless Claims Paid: Your Coronavirus Update For 04/17

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

DeSantis Says Florida Needs Plan For Moving Forward Safely, But Soon

Regan McCarthy, WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he hopes to have a plan by next week to start what he calls “phase two” of the state’s coronavirus response.

He said it could include changes in rules about restaurants, large events and testing for the virus.

DeSantis said there are more options than just keeping everyone home or taking no action against the virus at all, including more testing and isolating people who’ve come in contact with a coronavirus patient.

“That’s really the bread and butter of public health and obviously you’re going to not go right into having mass gatherings, or some of those other things. but contact tracing is important. Where one of the wickets we have is just testing, I think that because you have some of these new rapid tests coming on the market, I think that’s going to allow us to leverage some of these private labs in a quicker fashion.”

DeSantis said he thinks Floridians want to have a clear path forward, but they want to be sure that path is safe.

Brevard Zoo struggles with lost revenue due to the pandemic

Talia Blake, WMFE

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Brevard Zoo hard. Executive Director Keith Winsten says like many Florida zoos, the Brevard Zoo is not-for-profit, and all of its income has been cut off except for philanthropy.

“So we’ve had to respond in terms of cutting our expenses, essentially cutting our hours, making sure we’re being very careful with the cash that we have on hand,” he said.

Winsten said nearly 90% of the zoo’s annual income is earned, and most of that income is generated in the spring, particularly March and April.

Just Four Percent of Recent Jobless Claims Have Been Paid

Tom Urban, WLRN

Payments have been made to roughly 4% of the more than 800,000 people who have filed jobless claims since the coronavirus started closing businesses across the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said checks have been sent to 33,623 people who have applied for benefits since the beginning of March through Florida’s troubled unemployment system.

With early qualifiers drawing multiple checks, about $50 million has gone out in state assistance — in checks of up to $275 per person per week.

Speaking to reporters at the capitol Thursday, DeSantis said he also signed an executive order to eliminate a requirement for people who qualify for jobless benefits to recertify their claim every two weeks.

“While we have made some progress in the recent days, it’s not nearly enough. We have an unprecedented amount of claims, and we have got to work through them.”

On Wednesday, DeSantis removed Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson from oversight of the CONNECT unemployment system. He put the system into the hands of Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter.

