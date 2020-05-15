 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Moves into the “Full Phase One” of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Recovery Plan Starting Monday

by (WMFE)

Governor Ron Desantis announced Friday that Florida will be moving into the full phase one of his recovery plan starting Monday. 

DeSantis says restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their indoor occupancy and gyms and other recreational facilities will be open starting Monday.

“If you’re inside make sure you’re doing the social distancing and then sanitize machines and surfaces after use. I mean that should be happening anyways. I mean if you’re sweating on the dip bar, clean the dip bar when you’re doing dips. I mean come on.”

DeSantis says museums and libraries can also open at 50 percent of their capacity-although local governments will have the final say on venues they own.

He encouraged theme parks to submit plans to the state about when and how they might reopen safely during the pandemic. 

“My goal on all this is let’s keep safety first but let’s work and innovate to get to yes on this stuff. So I can’t tell you when this is going to be. But I think that we need to say come up with your plan, show us what you got, work with your local officials and then we’ll see what we can do.”

DeSantis says sports practice venues in the state will be open to professional and college teams from across the nation as long as social distancing is observed.

He says bars will remain closed for now.

