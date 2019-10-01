 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Motorists Now Banned From Hand-Held Use of Phones in Designated Zones

by Jason Delgado (WMFE)

A statewide ban in texting and driving got stricter Tuesday, with motorists no longer allowed to hold a cellphone in their hands while driving through a school zone or construction zone with workers present. 

Earlier this year, Florida passed House Bill 107, which upgraded texting and driving from a secondary offense to a primary offense — meaning if law enforcement sees you texting while behind the wheel, they can stop and ticket you for that alone. 

Sasha Sarmiento, who was at a Wawa on University Boulevard, said she didn’t know about the expansion of the law. 

“But I don’t disagree with it,” said Sarmiento. 

“I think a lot of people definitely need to be a little bit more aware of the surroundings, especially in a school zone.”

The new expansion, which is phase two of the bill, is regarded by many as a step in the right direction but has drawn criticism from others who feel the law doesn’t go far enough.

“What about the parks? What about the playgrounds? They are not always in a school area,” said Ashley Gibson, who was filling up her car at a RaceTrac on Alafaya Trail. 

So if we’re going to do that for the sake of the kids then extend to all aspects of where kids are. Kids are everywhere.”

Presently, motorists driving outside of the designated zones are allowed to use their devices as long as they are not manually entering characters for the purpose of communication. So while texting may be prohibited by law, scrolling through social media and operating a GPS is fair play.

Troopers said they will issue warnings to motorists until the new year as a way to educate the public. But starting next year, violations will cost at least 60 dollars and cost drivers points on their license.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP