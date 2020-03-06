 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Mothers United in Tragedy Push Lawmakers to Act

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Lori Alhadeff and Laurie Giordano's bills have passed. Photo: Suhyeon Choi @by_syeoni

Two Florida mothers are lobbying lawmakers to make schools safer after each lost a child to tragedies at school.

For the past two years, Lori Alhadeff has been working with other grief-stricken parents to make schools safer after her daughter Alyssa and 16 others died in the Parkland school shooting two years ago.

And in recent months, Laurie Giordano has been pushing the Florida Legislature to pass a law requiring schools to do better in addressing heat-related deaths.

Her son Zach collapsed two summers ago during football practice in the sweltering heat and died 11 days later.

Both moms got good news Thursday when lawmakers heeded their calls and won passage of their respective legislation.


