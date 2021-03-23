Florida: Money from arrest goes missing, 3 deputies resign

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say three former Florida deputies are facing charges after several hundred dollars seized during an arrest went missing.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday that former deputies John Raczynski, Jamal Lawson and Garrett Cook resigned following their arrests late last week.

The three deputies were involved in the arrest of a woman on drug charges in December. Officials say the deputies seized $723.

The sheriff said Raczynski logged the money into reports but never submitted the money into property and evidence. Last Monday, officials say the woman contacted the sheriff’s office about the return of her cash and cell phone.