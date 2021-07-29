Florida mayors defy DeSantis with mask, vaccine mandates

Photo: Raychel Espiritu
MIAMI (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to soar, two Florida mayors are announcing mask and vaccine mandates and defying the governor who is firmly opposed to any pandemic restrictions.
Miami-Dade County’s mayor says masks will again be required at indoor county facilities following new federal guidelines recommending that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks.
And Orange County’s mayor went a step further to require all 4,200 nonunion employees get their first COVID-19 shot by the end of August.
A new state law gives Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the power to invalidate local measures and blocks government entities from requiring vaccination.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity