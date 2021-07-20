 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida mayor, former AP reporter Kevin Begos dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Begos, an award-winning science journalist and author who later became the mayor of Apalachicola, Florida, has died.

He was 63.

Begos died June 19 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee. He had been battling a serious heart infection. Begos was elected mayor of Apalachicola, a small coastal town in the Florida Panhandle, in 2019.

He was Pittsburgh correspondent for The Associated Press between 2011 and 2014. Before that, he worked as a statehouse reporter in Florida for The Tampa Tribune; covered Washington and did investigative reporting for the Winston-Salem Journal; and reported from Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

He also published a book on the origins of wine.


