Florida mask debate split-screen: courtroom vs. classrooms

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Charisse Kenion


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus is disrupting more classrooms in Florida, while lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis argue against school mask mandates in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Three more school districts announced hearings Tuesday to discuss stricter mask policies.

Orange joined eight other districts in defying the Republican governor, who wants parents to decide whether their children wear masks in school.

Together the three districts have more than 3,000 students who were abruptly sent home after positive tests or exposure.

A Florida judge is hearing three days of arguments before ruling on a lawsuit by parents in favor of universal masking.


