Florida man arrested for exposing himself to toll collectors in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges he exposed himself at various toll collectors over a week’s span.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that the man was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Saturday.
All seven instances happened on three days around 7 a.m. as he entered the cash lanes of the toll plazas. Toll workers told troopers the man had no clothes on and was “showing his privates.”
He was identified through a photo comparison and his identity matched.
