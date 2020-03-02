 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida man accused of phoning threats to Muslim center

by The Associated Press (The Associated Press)

Three men pray at a mosque in Turkey. Photo: David Monje @davidmonje

A Florida man is jailed on charges of phoning in threats to a local Muslim center. The Orlando Sentinel reports that 29-year-old Jaran Ali Rasanjani Tyrell is facing charges of aggravated stalking and showing evidence of prejudice while committing an offense. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says Tyrell made the phone threats to the American Muslim Leadership Council in Kissimmee, Florida. Officials say the threats included disdain for Muslims and against several named people. Jail records show Tyrell remained in custody Sunday without bond. The records did not show whether Tyrell has a lawyer to represent


