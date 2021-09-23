 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida makes quarantine optional for exposed students

by The Associated Press (AP)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new surgeon general has signed new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Wednesday eliminate previous requirements that students quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed.

Under the new guidelines, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus without restrictions, provided they are asymptomatic.

They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, unless they’re sick.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP