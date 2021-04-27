 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida Legislature approves bill limiting increases in impact fees

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

State Sen. Joe Gruters presented the Impact Fee Act for a vote in the Senate. Image: Florida Channel

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A bill that would reverse Sumter County’s 75% increase in road impact fees has passed the Florida Senate and awaits Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature.

Local impact fees are tied to growth and pay for new roads, schools, fire stations and so forth. This bill will limit increases to 25% over two years and 50% over four.

It’ll be retroactive to January 1st.

Local governments could exceed the limit under three conditions: a recent study proving the need, two public workshops and a two-thirds vote of the governing body.

The bill would frustrate efforts by three Sumter County commissioners elected last year following a 25% increase in property taxes.

They are trying to shift the cost for growth toward developers like The Villages and away from current homeowners.

The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, who last year reported income of 141,000 dollars from The Villages.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP