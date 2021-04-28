Florida Legislature Agrees To Spend Money On Limited Medicaid Extension

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Leaders in the Florida House and Senate have agreed to spend millions of dollars on an extension of Medicaid after birth. Mothers in the state would get 1 year of coverage, up from 60 days now.

Alison Yager is the executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to getting more people insured.

Yager says this extension is a victory.

“And it’s absolutely critical to improving maternal health outcomes and to addressing racial disparities in these outcomes. But this must just be a first step toward increasing healthcare access.”

Black mothers in Florida die at a rate more than twice that of white mothers after childbirth.

Next, Governor Ron DeSantis has to agree on the extension.