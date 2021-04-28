Florida Legislature agrees on $101.5 billion dollar budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has agreed on a $101.5 billion dollar state budget.

The figure reached on Tuesday was unfathomable a year ago as the economy collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget proposal includes $6.7 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money that Republican legislative leaders previously said they wouldn’t rely on. Gov. Ron DeSantis originally proposed a $96.6 billion budget.

The Senate’s first proposal was about $95 billion and the House was seeking about $97 billion.

But revenue estimates have exceeded expectations, largely because the state has eliminated restrictions on businesses during the pandemic and tourism has rebounded.