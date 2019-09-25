 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Florida Leaders Respond to Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Release of Transcript of Call

by (WMFE)

Florida lawmakers responded yesterday after President Donald Trump released a transcript of his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 

Democratic Congressman Darren Soto said the call shows Trump trying to enlist a foreign power to help him get re-elected. 

Soto says that’s why he supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call for a formal impeachment inquiry.

“We’re going to be judged by our constituents and by history whether we’re going to uphold the Constitution or not.”

Republican Congressman Ted Yoho said there’s nothing in the transcript to substantiate these allegations and he questions the bias of the whistle blower complaint about it.

Yoho says impeachment proceedings will only distract legislators from working together on issues like debt, border security, healthcare.

“Let’s do something that benefits the country instead of tearing the country apart.”

Democrats say Trump blocked millions of dollars of aide to the Ukraine in order to pressure President Volodymr Zelenskiy to investigate allegations of wrongdoing against political rival Joe Biden. 

Trump says Biden fired Ukraine’s top prosecutor Viktor Shokin in order to protect his son Hunter Biden from being implicated for his role as a board member at Burisma-a gas company in the country.

A formal inquiry could result in a ratification of articles of impeachment-the first step in the impeachment process.

Only three other Presidents have been impeached and none have been successfully removed from the executive office.

If you’d like to listen the story, click on the clip above.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather's stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She's been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET's Detroit newsroom, and is really excited

