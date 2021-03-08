Florida lawmakers weigh rules on union dues, ballot measures this week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature enters the second week of its 60-day session Monday as it dives deeper into the process of winnowing the thousands of bills before it.
Among the bills before lawmakers in the next week is a measure unionists consider a union buster.
The Legislature will also move to close a loophole that exempts some sexual offenders from having to register with authorities.
And they will revisit the threshold for ballot measures to win passage.
