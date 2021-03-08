 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida lawmakers weigh rules on union dues, ballot measures this week

by The Associated Press (AP)

Florida's state capitol. A redistricting plan crafted by the Republican-controlled Legislature in Tallahassee was partially thrown out by a state judge.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature enters the second week of its 60-day session Monday as it dives deeper into the process of winnowing the thousands of bills before it.

Among the bills before lawmakers in the next week is a measure unionists consider a union buster.

The Legislature will also move to close a loophole that exempts some sexual offenders from having to register with authorities.

And they will revisit the threshold for ballot measures to win passage.


