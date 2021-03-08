Florida lawmakers weigh rules on union dues, ballot measures this week

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature enters the second week of its 60-day session Monday as it dives deeper into the process of winnowing the thousands of bills before it.

Among the bills before lawmakers in the next week is a measure unionists consider a union buster.

The Legislature will also move to close a loophole that exempts some sexual offenders from having to register with authorities.

And they will revisit the threshold for ballot measures to win passage.