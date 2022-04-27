 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida lawmakers to tackle rising home insurance costs in May

by Valerie Crowder (WFSU)

Contractors replace a roof on a Panama City resident's home almost one year after Hurricane Michael devastated the region. (Valerie Crowder/WFSU)


Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially called for state lawmakers to return to Tallahassee next month to address the rising cost of homeowners’ insurance.

Lawmakers failed to pass measures to reduce property insurance costs during this year’s regular 60-day legislative session. They also didn’t address the issue last week when they met to pass the governor’s congressional map.

This year’s second special lawmaking session is scheduled to begin on May 23 and could last through May 27. That’s days before the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.

In a proclamation DeSantis issued on Tuesday, he attributed the rising cost of property insurance to “thousands of frivolous lawsuits” filed against insurance companies.

He also wrote that lawmakers would consider changes to the state’s building codes to reduce insurance costs.


