Florida lawmakers face challenges as 60-day session begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus, budget questions, anti-riot legislation and an attempt to reign in large technology companies will be among issues lawmakers will take up in their 60-day session that begins Tuesday.
There have been more than 2,500 bills filed ahead of session ranging from tweaking a law that makes it illegal to ride bicycles without seats to bills that would protect businesses and health care facilities from COVID-19 lawsuits.
The budget is the only bill lawmakers have to pass, but the financial hit caused by the pandemic will make that a challenging task and cuts to state programs are expected.
