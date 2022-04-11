 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida lawmakers back special session on property insurance

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, is shown during a committee hearing in March. Image: The Florida Channel


State Sen. Jeff Brandes  tweeted Monday that he has more than enough responses from lawmakers to get the ball rolling on a special session to address rising home insurance rates.

Brandes, a Republican from St. Petersburg, didn’t wait for Gov. Ron DeSantis or Legislative leadership to line up lawmakers for a special session on property insurance.

Now, he says, the Secretary of State will poll lawmakers, and the special session it could start in about a month. DeSantis says he supports what Brandes is doing.

[C]learly, you know, we have dysfunctions in that market that could be, that could be fixed,” the governor said Monday. “You’ve already seen different insurers go out. We need to have a viable market where people are able to get policies at an affordable rate. So I thank him for what he’s doing. I think we will get there.”

Some Democrats, like Orlando Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, criticize GOP leaders for focusing the 60-day regular session on  “invented problems” instead of issues like this one affecting families.

“They prioritized ‘Don’t Say Gay,” a 15-week abortion ban and stopping wokeness as opposed to stopping soaring property insurance rates,” Smith said during a press conference Monday.

Next week, lawmakers will hold a special session on congressional redistricting after DeSantis vetoed their map.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

