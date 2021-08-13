Florida launches antibody treatment effort to help hospitals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is launching a rapid response unit to expand the use of monoclonal antibodies to relieve pressure at hospitals that continue to report a rise in COVID-19 patients.

DeSantis says the drugs will be delivered intravenously or by injection and are for people who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The governor is cautioning people not to wait too long because the drugs are more effective when symptoms are still mild.

The federal government has shipped more than 15,000 patient courses to 162 sites in Florida since the beginning of July.