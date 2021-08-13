 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida launches antibody treatment effort to help hospitals

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Trnava University


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is launching a rapid response unit to expand the use of monoclonal antibodies to relieve pressure at hospitals that continue to report a rise in COVID-19 patients.

DeSantis says the drugs will be delivered intravenously or by injection and are for people who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The governor is cautioning people not to wait too long because the drugs are more effective when symptoms are still mild.

The federal government has shipped more than 15,000 patient courses to 162 sites in Florida since the beginning of July.


